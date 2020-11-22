Prince Harry & Meghan Markle pursuing Netflix to end The Crown before it covers their story: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly tried to pursue Netflix to shut down The Crown before it reaches their story. Royal biographer Angela Levin called Prince Harry’s move “disloyal and rude.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been trying to pursue Netflix to end The Crown by the time the storyline reaches the duo. According to The Mirror, royal biographer Angela Levin warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that signing a megabuck deal with the streaming giant was a "terrible error" as its hit show "is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother." And she claimed the Duke of Sussex told her two years ago that the Royal family was watching "everything" the show did but he was "'going to insist it stops before it reaches me'."

But in a series of interviews the royal author, who in 2018 released Harry: Conversations with the Prince, has warned how the couple "are being naive" and Netflix may use them to get gossip and private info which could "absolutely decry the Royal Family." For the unversed, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, who stepped back as senior royals in March this year before moving to California with their son, Archie, have signed a deal with Netflix which could see them earn more than USD 250million (190million Pounds).

Meanwhile, Levin's comments come as members of the family are now said to be “particularly uncomfortable” with the latest series of the lavish drama.

If you haven’t seen the latest season of The Crown already, the fourth season involves graphic scenes of Charles’s marriage break-up with Diana as well as her struggles with bulimia and chronicles the turbulence of Britain from May 1979 when Margaret Thatcher is elected Britain’s first female prime minister to her departure in 1990. The Mirror reported that Prince William has reportedly told pals he was greatly displeased with the depiction of his family, believing that "his parents are being exploited and presented in a false, simplistic way to make money".

Speaking to talkRADIO this week, author Levin said: "When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' I mumbled and said, 'are you and the rest of the Royal Family?' He said, 'yes, we're all absolutely watching everything but I'm going to insist it stops before it reaches me.’” “And he's now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it's going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money.”

"When he knows the same company is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother." Presenter Mike Graham asked: "How long ago did you speak to him, Angela?" The biographer continued: "It was on the second instalment so a couple of years ago." Graham added: "Ok, that's not long enough for me for someone to completely change their view."

