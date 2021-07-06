Prince Harry & Meghan Markle quit royal roles after NOT being on 'equal footing' as Prince William and Kate?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit the "final straw" in the royal household after Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth interfered in their affairs claims new documentary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reason for royal exit may have a connection to Prince William and Kate Middleton claims new ITV documentary, Harry and William: What Went Wrong? According to the documentary, one of the "final straws" for Harry and Meghan that pushed them to exit their royal duties was that they were not being given an "equal footing" compared to William and Kate.

While during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan stated that it was negative press coverage that forced them to take the decision, the new documentary suggests that there was more. Former royal correspondent Camilla Tominey in the new documentary suggests that Meghan and Harry wanted to create their own household like William and Kate Middleton's.

Adding further, Tominey states in the documentary as reported by Newsweek, "At that point, Harry and Meghan want their own office like the Cambridges have. They wanted their own office to run out of Windsor, out of Frogmore Cottage, where they were living at the time."

After being denied a separate office, Camilla claims that Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth's interference between the Sussex's affairs further added to their problems. Tominey said, "The Queen and Prince Charles then sweep in and say 'no, we will manage your affairs' and in a way that's the final straw because once again the Sussexes are saying 'why can't we have what the Cambridges are having? We should be on an equal footing'", via Newsweek.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to have any connection to their royal exit, the duo did mention in their Oprah interview that the family's silence over negative press coverage related to Meghan shocked and hurt them.

