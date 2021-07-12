Prince Harry & Meghan Markle receive an award for 'enlightened decision' of limiting family to two children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently received a surprising environmental award bestowed on them by the charity Population Matters.

A British charity known for being committed to limiting family size to help save the environment recently honoured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a surprising award. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received an environmental award for taking a decision to limit their family to two children. As per Sky News, the couple will receive 500 pounds to donate to charity for making the "enlightened decision" to only have two children.

Harry and Meghan had previously addressed their decision to raise two kids in an interaction with British Vogue in 2019 where they confirmed that they are planning “two maximum” and want to reduce their impact on the environment. The royal couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana recently and are already parents to son Archie who was born in 2019.

The charity named Population Matters who awarded Harry and Meghan stated that their decision to award them was so that the royal couple can be "role models for others". The charity as per Sky News mentioned, "We commend the duke and duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family."

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't commented on this honour, fans of the couple have expressed their happiness about the same online. Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child together on June 4, 2021. The couple has been enjoying parenting and recently while opening up on the same, Harry spoke about how he wants to change his parenting style from the way he was raised. Relating to the royal family's history of parenting, Harry mentioned, "It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on. I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on" during his appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast.

