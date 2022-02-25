Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to receive President's Award for distinguished public service: It's a true honor

On Saturday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will make their big Hollywood debut at the NAACP Image Awards. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to receive the President's Award for extraordinary accomplishment and distinguished public service. Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, and Rihanna are among those who have received the award in the past.

As per PEOPLE, Harry and Meghan have backed attempts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic via their Archewell Foundation, which they formed in 2020, and have focused their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement and pushing for racial justice. "It's a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement, as per PEOPLE.

The pair has also collaborated with the NAACP on a new yearly award to reward leaders who are bringing about revolutionary change at the nexus of social justice and technology in order to improve civil and human rights. Each year, the recipient will receive a USD 100,000 unrestricted stipend to help them continue to make a difference in their profession.

Meanwhile, The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast live on BET on February 26 at 8 p.m. ET, and will include performances by Mary J. Blige, as well as appearances by Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, and others.

