Prince Harry & Meghan Markle receive a standing ovation at Mountbatten Music Festival; Deets Inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the UK to wind up their remaining royal duties before they officially exit from the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Mountbatten Music Festival in London on February 7. They received a standing ovation and a long round of applause from the audience as they took their seats in the Royal Albert Hall. Harry attended the event in his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

He wore his dress uniform studded with medals awarded to him for two tours of Afghanistan. Complementing her husband’s outfit, Meghan wore a floor-length formal gown with a high slit paired with matching pumps and jewelled Simone Rocha earrings, Daily Mail reported. The two-day music festival marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Meghan and Harry looked stunning as they arrived at the venue hand in hand twinning in red. The two even interacted with uniformed band members and dancers backstage.

Just last week, Harry attended his first UK event since moving to Canada with his wife and son Archie. During the eco-tourism summit, he requested people to call him just ‘Harry.’ During the event, host Ayesha Hazarika, while introducing him, revealed that the Duke of Sussex wants people to call him just Harry. Reportedly, the couple will also join the royal family for cousin Princess Beatrice’s wedding, which will take place on May 29. The couple will fly back to London for the ceremony.

