Prince Harry & Meghan Markle recognise palace’s attempt to ‘actively undermine’ them before Oprah interview?

Back in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made history when they came forward and broke their silence on their royal exit during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, according to their biographical book Finding Freedom, the royal couple was caught by surprise when palace insiders leaked scathing and allegedly false details about the duo to The Times.

If you didn’t know, the UK tabloid reported that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly bullied her staffers and detailed how the former actress wore USD 750,000 blood diamond earrings during the royal tour in Fiji gifted from Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was responsible for ordering the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. With the timing being too coincidental, what Harry and Meghan found “troubling” was it came from “courtiers inside the institution” that were “deliberately leaking information to discredit them” and “actively undermine” the couple, the new epilogue claims.

“The newspaper had been provided leaked emails from an unnamed source, someone who would have only had access to this information if they worked for the royal family,” the book claims of the email exchange with then communications director Jason Knauf sent Kensington Palace Private Secretary Simon Case which raised attention of the bullying claims.

It was this “attempt to discredit” Meghan “by those who were once part of the couple’s inner palace circle” that reaffirmed Harry and Meghan that “they had made the right decision to leave” their roles as working royals. Once the Oprah interview was out, The Times allegedly contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps with a request for comment but claimed that their lawyers adamantly denied it.

Meghan’s close friend, Janina Gavankar, also spoke at the time to “GMB” about the leak and the source giving the paper information about the earrings. “They didn’t hide the fact. It was, without doubt, done intentionally to discredit the duchess,” Gavankar said.

