Prince Harry & Meghan Markle refuse financial help from Prince Charles after signing Netflix deal

Newsweek reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aka Sussex royals are now financially independent from Prince Charles as they have stopped receiving funds from the monarchy.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally financially independent of Prince Charles, according to a new report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been receiving a sum of money from the Prince of Wales‘s Duchy of Cornwall estate, however, that is no longer the case after inking a huge deal with Netflix.

 

Newsweek reports that Meghan and Harry are working towards becoming even more financially independent of the British Royal Family after leaving as senior royals in March. The Sussexes’ new deal is rumoured to be within USD 50 to 100 million.

 

The Netflix deal reportedly will have the Sussex royals making documentaries, feature films, “scripted shows” and programs for children, and will focus on giving hope through their work for the streaming platform.

 

It was also reported by New York Times last week that Harry and Meghan may appear on camera in documentary programming, but the Suits actress “has repeatedly made it clear that she has no plans to return to acting.” “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” they said in a statement. 

 

