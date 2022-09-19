Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly learnt they were uninvited from state reception through media outlets

Many were baffled when news travelled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "uninvited" from the pre-funeral reception of the late Queen. What was more outrageous than their invite being cancelled was that the couple found out they were not welcome at the event through media reports and not from an official at the Palace. The reception was a pre-funeral event for the royals and foreign officials.

Many outlets are speculating the reason behind their invite being cancelled, all reporting that it was most likely their revoked royal status that led to their cancelled invites as the event is for only working royal members of the family. In contrast, Meghan and Harry joined the mourning rituals of the late Queen's demise as the family that is not bound by the restrictions of the royal code. According to Page Six, a spokesperson for King Charles III revealed that "the invite is for working members of the royal family only."