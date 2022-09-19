Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly learnt they were uninvited from state reception through media outlets
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found out about being uninvited to the pre-funeral reception through media as per Palace insiders.
Many were baffled when news travelled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "uninvited" from the pre-funeral reception of the late Queen. What was more outrageous than their invite being cancelled was that the couple found out they were not welcome at the event through media reports and not from an official at the Palace. The reception was a pre-funeral event for the royals and foreign officials.
Many outlets are speculating the reason behind their invite being cancelled, all reporting that it was most likely their revoked royal status that led to their cancelled invites as the event is for only working royal members of the family. In contrast, Meghan and Harry joined the mourning rituals of the late Queen's demise as the family that is not bound by the restrictions of the royal code. According to Page Six, a spokesperson for King Charles III revealed that "the invite is for working members of the royal family only."
Meanwhile, a royal source told the outlet, "Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no one has actually told them they are uninvited," as another royal insider spilt that the couple found out about being invited to the pre-funeral event through media reports. Although, at the beginning of the mourning rituals, many believed that Meghan and Harry would be left out of many such events as they do not have the tag of working royals after their big exit from the family in 2020, throughout the public mourning and other greeting events Harry and his wife were seen being included in almost all events as unexpectedly Harry held Vigil on Friday alongside his brother Prince William and his dad King Charles III.
