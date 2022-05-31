Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to reside at the Frogmore Cottage for Queen's platinum jubilee event: Reports

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly renewed the lease for Frogmore Cottage where the couple will be staying during their visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming platinum jubilee event. The Frogmore Cottage property is the same one where the royal couple resided after their marriage and before deciding to move to the US.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source has informed that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who had been using the premises amid Harry and Meghan's move to California have now left the property. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay at their home when they return for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week which also marks their daughter Lilibet's first time meeting with the royal family.

Prince Harry who alongside is Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Andrew is one of Queen‘s Counsellors of State, is required to have some type of continued residence in the UK to continue his role in that capacity and it has been believed that it is the reason why the Duke of Sussex has renewed the lease on the property.

As for the upcoming platinum jubilee event, it's going to be a massive affair and ahead of the same, the Queen travelled to her Balmoral estate in Scotland "for a short break" revealed the source. The upcoming four-day event will honour the Queen's 70 years of service beginning on June 2. There will be a birthday parade and also the royal family's traditional balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour event.

