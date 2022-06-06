Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to California after missing last day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Platinum Jubilee tour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was cut short. On Sunday, the couple returned to California with their son, Archie, 3, and daughter, LiIlibet, 1. The family allegedly took a private plane out of Farnborough Airport missing the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which concluded Queen Elizabeth II's four-day celebrations.

The final parade was seen from the Buckingham Palace balcony by family members of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they traveled back to the United States. While the event celebrated the 96-year-old monarch's record 70 years of service, her great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show with his amusing facial expressions and antics. During the Trooping the Colour procession last Thursday, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 4-year-old son similarly captivated jubilee spectators with his balcony antics.

However, both Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, were present during Trooping the Colour, albeit they did not appear on the balcony owing to their withdrawal from royal responsibilities in February 2021. “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance … will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a spokesperson explained in a statement ahead of the celebration, as per Page Six.

Interestingly, the duo attended the National Thanksgiving Service the next day, making news for their seats across the aisle from William, 39, and Middleton, 40, during the brothers' spat. Onlookers booed Harry and Markle as they exited the ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

