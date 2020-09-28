Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s anti Donald Trump speech ‘violates’ exit deal; Royal family to boycott the duo?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly broke their royal exit agreement when they appeared in the recent Time 100 special and spoke against current US President Donald Trump.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly broke with their agreement in leaving the royal family. The couple urging Americans to vote in the recent Time 100 special is in “violation” of their deal to leave the royal family, according to a report via Page Six on Sunday (September 27). The violation is “prompting talks about whether to strip the couple of their titles,” according to the report.

According to The Sunday Times, when the two urged American voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lifetime,” the move irked royals. “The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen? The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement,” a royal aide told the outlet.

Sources said the royal household was embarrassed by the comments, seen as a dig at President Trump. “If Trump is re-elected and makes another visit here, what is the Queen supposed to say when her grandson and his wife have effectively campaigned against him?” a source told the newspaper.

There have reportedly even been discussions about how to distance from the couple, including consideration of taking away their royal highness titles, which they were allowed to keep but not use when they made their royal exit agreement. “The view at the moment is that you can’t do that to Harry. Even Edward VIII kept his [His Royal Highness] when he abdicated … [but] there is a strong view that the family really does need to put more distance between them and Harry and Meghan,” one aide told the newspaper.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle for President? Duchess' friend claims former Suits star interested in running for POTUS

Share your comment ×