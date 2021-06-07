Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s daughter Lili's American-British citizenship decoded; Check It Out

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in the US at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. So, does that make Lili an American? Find out below.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the royal family and their fans a big reason to cheer as the couple announced the birth of their second child -- a baby daughter. Announcing her name 'Lili', Harry and Meghan paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana with the name. For the unversed, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in the US at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. So, does that make Lili an American? Or will the young royal also be considered as a UK citizen?

Turns out, Harry and Meghan's daughter will receive a dual citizenship just like her older brother Archie Harrison. Even though Lili was born in the US, she is a part of the royal family and falls in direct line to the throne. Thus, she will be granted UK citizenship as well.

According to a latest report in Us Weekly, a source confirmed to the portal that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn daughter Lili will have dual American and British citizenship. Their first child, Archie Harrison, was born in the UK and the family are now settled in the US, thus making him a dual citizenship holder.

As for their parents, Prince Harry continues to hold a UK citizenship. Meghan, on the other hand, has a US citizenship but did not complete the required three years in the UK in order to receive her UK passport.

ALSO READ: Here's where Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's newborn daughter Lili features in the line of succession

Share your comment ×