Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s interview gets another royal’s reaction; THIS Prince calls them ‘inappropriate’

Prince Albert of Monaco recently shared his candid thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Almost a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview, royals are still shaken up. Just yesterday, Prince Albert of Monaco spoke to BBC World News and shared his thoughts on the tell-all interview. The Prince said that he found the pair's "public display of dissatisfaction" inappropriate given the form in which it was delivered. While Prince Albert explained that he "can understand the pressure that they were under," he said that "these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family" and "it doesn't really have to be laid out in the public sphere like that."

"It did bother me a little bit," he said of Meghan and Harry's televised sit-down. "I can understand where they're coming from in a certain way, but I think it wasn't the appropriate forum to be able to have these kinds of discussions." When asked about Harry by BBC, Prince Albert said he wishes the Duke of Sussex "the best." "It's a difficult world out there, and I hope that he can have the judgment and wisdom to make the right choices," he said of Harry.

For the unversed, Meghan and Harry, who are already parents to 22-month-old Archie Harrison are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer, announced that they were stepping down as “senior royals” in January 2020, and would split their time between the U.K. and North America. During the Oprah interview, Meghan said she was "silenced" by the institution and denied help when she was suffering a mental health crisis. She also told Oprah that a member of the royal family had voiced "concerns and conversations about how dark Archie's skin might be when he's born."

