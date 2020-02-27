Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s royal exit has left Queen Elizabeth emotionally drained? Find Out

A royal source has revealed that Queen Elizabeth is physically and emotionally drained after dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit.

Ever since Prince Harry left his country to settle in Canada with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, various sources have asserted that Queen Elizabeth II feels hurt because of the whole drama that surrounded the couple’s royal exit. According to the latest report, a source told Us Weekly that megxit has left the queen physically and mentally exhausted. The insider asserted that the who process and the attention it attracted from people and media has been very frustrating for the queen.

Stating that the queen is approaching her 94th birthday in April, the source close to the queen stated that at this stage in her life she shouldn’t be worrying about these massive issues. This should be the time when she feels relaxed with the support of her loved ones. Earlier this week, another insider revealed that the queen can’t wait for the controversies around Megxit to eventually fade away, Vanity Fair reported. The insider mentioned that she does not want to talk about Meghan and Harry’s royal exit.

The insider asserted that the queen believes the ongoing discussion about the royal family is damaging to the monarchy. She also thinks that controversies around Megxit have taken a toll on personal relationships within the family. The source mentioned that the queen is hurt and wants to resolve these issues because they are affecting the monarchy on a personal level. After moving away from the royal family, Meghan and Harry are currently staying in Canada and are, reportedly, even looking for a place in America.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry damaged the monarchy? Find Out

Read More