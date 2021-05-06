Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s son Archie video calls Kate Middleton, Prince William & Queen on 2nd birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie turns 2 today! And his birthday celebrations included video chatting with great grandmother The Queen, aunt and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie celebrates his 2nd birthday today! And to mark the day, the couple’s firstborn was greeted by his aunt and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William and Queen Elizabeth, according to reports via The Mirror. The royal family, who share friction with the former Duke and Duchess will reportedly put aside their rift for Archie’s special day.

While we await formal wishes and new portraits of the rarely seen Archie Mountbatten Windsor on the monumental day, his loved ones, from 5000 miles apart, have already wished the little one via social media. Taking to the royal family’s official Twitter account, the Queen wrote "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," along with a photograph of her great-grandson with his parents days after he was born.

Archie’s grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla also marked the day with a special message and wrote: "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today." The photo they shared alongside piqued the interest of royal watchers as they posted a picture only with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Archie in the frame, cropping the former Duchess Meghan Markle out.

Harry's brother, Kate and William also wished Archie a "very happy" birthday, using a photo featuring the Cambridges, Sussexes, Prince Charles, Camilla, Meghan's mum Doria and Princess Diana's sisters. The birthday message comes after a difficult few months for brothers William and Harry and countless reports of tension between the couples. William was reportedly furious when his younger brother quit The Firm. Things were made even worse by Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they made several shocking claims about the royal family.

