Prince Harry-Meghan Markle seated far apart from William and family at the Queen's funeral

The Queen's funeral on September 19 was the day of mourning for the whole nation as Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state ceremony ended. On Monday, the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey in London for the late Queen's church service. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were part of the funeral as family members rather than royals, they were made to feel the difference in their ranking.

As per the snaps obtained from the service, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated way back and in the corner alongside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. While the other royals were seated in the front row of the church aisle, Harry and Meghan were squished on a side of the second row.