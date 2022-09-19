Prince Harry-Meghan Markle seated far apart from William and family at the Queen's funeral
The Queen's funeral on September 19 was the day of mourning for the whole nation as Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state ceremony ended. On Monday, the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey in London for the late Queen's church service. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were part of the funeral as family members rather than royals, they were made to feel the difference in their ranking.
As per the snaps obtained from the service, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated way back and in the corner alongside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. While the other royals were seated in the front row of the church aisle, Harry and Meghan were squished on a side of the second row.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton were stationed right at the front alongside their two little children Prince George and Princess Charlotte who they brought along to their great-grandmother's final service. Although the estranged brothers were seated far from each other, Harry and Meghan were positioned right behind King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Previously, the brothers shocked many royal enthusiasts as they walked side-by-side at the late Queen's coffin procession and also joined each other at the vigil the day before. Surprisingly, Prince Harry was allowed to wear his military uniform at the vigil which he was denied the right to carry before during the public procession, given his rank as the Duke of Sussex.
