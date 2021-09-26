Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share a sweet embrace, hold hands during Global Citizen Live 2021 appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance for the Global Citizen Live 2021 event at Central Park, New York on Saturday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered an important message on COVID-19 vaccine equity at the event. During their joint speech, Harry and Meghan were seen holding hands and even shared a sweet embrace at one point.

It was a delight to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being all smiles as they put their affectionate side on display by holding hands and also sharing an embrace on stage during the Global Citizen Live event. The couple who is known for lending their voice to important issues, highlighted the need for vaccine equity as they spoke about equal global vaccine distribution, urging world leaders and pharmaceutical companies to consider access to the COVID-19 vaccine as "basic human rights."

One of the sweetest moments during their speech though was when the crowd gave a loud cheer after Prince Harry said "my wife" while referring to Markle following which the duo smiled and shared a brief embrace.

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photos from Global Citizen Live event here:

During their speech, the couple shed light on the access to COVID-19 vaccines being limited to a handful of nations. Prince Harry said, "My wife and I believe that where you’re born should not dictate your ability to survive." Also, Markle added, "It is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far. . . It’s just not okay."

This happened to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second major public appearance in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had kicked off their New York tour with a trip to the One World Observatory with Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante de Blasio.

