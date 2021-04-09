Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share tearful statement after Prince Philip’s demise; States he will be missed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued their first statement since Prince Philip’s passing. Scroll down to see what the couple had to say.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally broken their silence on Prince Philip’s sad passing. Like the rest of the royal family and fans worldwide, the royal couple was deeply saddened by the news, the duo issued a statement on their Archewell website following the news of Prince Philip‘s death at the age of 99 today. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021 Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed,” the website reads. If you didn’t know, the Sussexes are currently residing in California, where they are expecting the arrival of their second child together sometime in the next few months.

Even given the situation with the pandemic and his soon to be born baby girl, reports are stating that Prince Harry will be returning to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Prince Harry will likely travel back to the UK for the service. A source close to the Sussex family has reportedly revealed, “Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family.”

For the unversed, the announcement of Prince Philip’s death was made this morning via social media by the official royal family social media handles. Since then, the family has taken down their official website and instead put up a mourning announcement for the late Duke. The flag at Buckingham Palace is also being raised at half-mast given the circumstances.

