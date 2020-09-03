Prince Harry & Meghan Markle sign deal for ‘inspirational family programming’ documentary with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly signed a deal for an inspirational family programming documentary with Netflix. Scroll down for everything we know so far about this new project.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are heading to Netflix with a big new deal. The couple, who recently relocated to California, founded a still-unnamed production company and signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform, according to the New York Times on Wednesday (September 2). The deal “will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming — giving the couple a global platform six months after their dramatic decampment from the House of Windsor,” reported the publishing house.

It is also reported that Harry and Meghan may appear on camera in documentary programming, but the Suits actress “has repeatedly made it clear that she has no plans to return to acting.” “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” they said in a statement. It’s unknown how much the couple will be paid, and Netflix declined to comment to the NYT.

In case you missed it, it was previously reported by Daily Mail that Meghan is concerned that her and Prince Harry's one-year-old son, Archie hasn't had enough opportunities for social interaction with other toddlers in the last few months because of lockdown. The Duchess reportedly fears she is too famous to take Archie to baby classes. "Meghan said she would love to be part of a 'Mommy & Me' community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is," they added. "She said she's just too well known to do normal things."

A source close to the couple told the publication: "Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can't do with adults." Although the couple has been reportedly staying in touch with friends and family through Zoom calls, the source said "it's not the same as in-person"--especially for one-year-old Archie who would benefit from socialising with other children.

