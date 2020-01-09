Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to step back as senior members of Royal Family; to balance time between UK & USA
The official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they will be stepping back as senior members of the Royal family. The Instagram post made on the official handle, stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The statement further adds that the Royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to become financially independent, as they are setting out on a new journey in their life. The post also mentions, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are looking forward to raise their son, Archie Harrison in a world where he appreciates the Royal family he is born into and also embraces a new chapter in the life, which is about to come.
The post further adds that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to support the Queen and will be performing their duties. But, from now on, the Instagram post mentions that Duke and Duchess of Sussex will strike a balance between their lives in the United Kingdom and North America. The post adds that they are looking forward to the launch of their charitable entity. The in depth details of this charitable entity will be made public very soon, by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image PA
In a rather shocking move by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the now decided to step back from being senior members of the Royal family. The news will take many by surprise as nobody had expected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take such a bold step.
