Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to step back as senior members of Royal Family; to balance time between UK & USA

The official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they will be stepping back as senior members of the Royal family. The Instagram post made on the official handle, stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The statement further adds that the Royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to become financially independent, as they are setting out on a new journey in their life. The post also mentions, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are looking forward to raise their son, Archie Harrison in a world where he appreciates the Royal family he is born into and also embraces a new chapter in the life, which is about to come.

The post further adds that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will continue to support the Queen and will be performing their duties. But, from now on, the Instagram post mentions that Duke and Duchess of Sussex will strike a balance between their lives in the United Kingdom and North America. The post adds that they are looking forward to the launch of their charitable entity. The in depth details of this charitable entity will be made public very soon, by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a rather shocking move by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the now decided to step back from being senior members of the Royal family. The news will take many by surprise as nobody had expected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take such a bold step.

