Prince Harry & Meghan Markle strike a friendship with Adele while quarantining with Archie in LA?

According to a recent report, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a pal in Adele as they stay just a few minutes away from each other in Los Angeles. Read below for more details on the trio's budding friendship amidst the quarantine period.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become independent, separate entities from the Royal Family, the couple has kept their distance from the UK. From spending time in Canada with Meghan's bestie Jessica Mulroney to their gradual shift to Los Angeles, with son Archie, it's been a whirlwind 2020 for Harry and Meghan, to say the least. Currently, the trio is reportedly cooped up in Tyler Perry's USD 18 million Beverly Hills mansion and have already been mingling with another British celebrity.

According to Daily Mirror, Harry and Meghan have been quite close with Adele, who stays in a USD 10 million Beverly Hills mansion, which is a few minutes away from where the couple is currently stationed. The 32-year-old singer pops up at their place often to say hello while giving the couple advice about living in LA. "Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s [Adkins] pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans," a source revealed to Daily Mirror.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan get on very well with Adele as Markle admires how the Hello singer had managed to keep away from the spotlight inspite of being such a big star. Moreover, the 38-year-old is a big fan of Adele's chart-topping album, 21, which helped the Suits star during her divorce with Trevor Engelson.

Meanwhile, Adele reportedly became friends with Harry and Meghan for the first time when the trio visited a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims in December 2018.

Adele recently made news for her shocking physical transformation post her 2019 split with ex-husband Simon Konecki, after seven years of togetherness.

