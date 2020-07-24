  1. Home
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SUE unidentified Los Angeles paparazzi over alleged illegal photos of Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking legal action against an unidentified photographer over illegally taking photos of their son Archie.
2606 reads Mumbai
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SUE unidentified Los Angeles paparazzi over alleged illegal photos of Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have given up the royal life. But the former royals are unable to escape the paparazzi. A few weeks ago, it was reported that drones were spotted looming over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Los Angeles. Now, Time magazine has reported that Harry and Meghan have filed a lawsuit against photographers in LA. As per the report, Meghan and Harry claim the photographers have illegally taken photos of their son Archie within their Beverly Hills home during the lockdown.

The couple has submitted a detailed account of the media harassment that they have been fighting for months since their move to LA as part of the lawsuit. “This action arises out of the relentless and quite frankly shocking efforts of the tabloid media to profit from serial intrusions of the privacy of a 14-month-old child in his own home and the desire and responsibility of any parent to do what is necessary to protect their children from this manufactured feeding frenzy," the suit read. 

The harassment reached a new height when Meghan and Harry saw a photo of Archie being offered to media outlets. The photo was purportedly taken during the family's outing. However, the couple points out that it's evident Archie was in the couple's yard. The suit alleges that the photo was mislabeled for the sellers knew that it is not ethically and morally right to sell a photo of a child in his own home.

While Meghan and Harry haven't identified the photographer and seller behind the picture, the lawsuit hopes to identify the defendants. The suit also seeks the court to issue instructions to submit all photos of Archie and stop harassing the family. The new lawsuit comes amid their fight against Associated Newspapers – the parent company of Mail on Sunday. The suit was filed against the company after the publication unveiled the details of a letter written by Meghan to her father. 

