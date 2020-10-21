  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tried concealing Archie’s birth; Prince William didn't like their manoeuvres?

Prince William reportedly did not appreciate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “manoeuvres” to conceal the birth of their son, baby Archie for 8 hours from the British media.
7386 reads Mumbai
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle tried concealing Archie’s birthPrince Harry & Meghan Markle tried concealing Archie’s birth; Prince William didn't like their manoeuvres?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Duke of Cambridge Prince William reportedly did not appreciate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s move on the day of Archie’s birth! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex--Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, released a statement after his birth saying the Duchess was in labor. “On the morning of 6 May [2019], Meghan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son, weighing in at 7lbs 3oz,” British historian Robert Lacey wrote in his new book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult via Mirror UK.

 

“Baby Archie had arrived with the dawn at 5.26 AM, allowing grandmother Doria [Ragland] and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected.” However, 8 hours after the Duchess gave birth, the palace released a statement saying she was in labour.

 

“Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 PM that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier,” the author added. Prince William apparently “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.”

 

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth & Prince William’s outing without masks distresses fans; Buckingham Palace ensures public

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Getty Images, Mirror UK

You may like these
Meghan Markle, Harry's biography makes SHOCKING claims on Duchess's life, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle did THIS ahead of Princess Beatrice's wedding
Is Prince William asking Prince Harry to return to London as latter is not loving LA life with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are 'back in touch' with Prince William & Kate Middleton post strained relation?
Archie Harrison Birthday: Kate Middleton & Prince William pen a sweet message for Meghan Markle & Harry's son
Prince William, Kate Middleton hint they've been video chatting with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement