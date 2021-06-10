Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with The Queen to keep peace'

After welcoming their precious daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly are trying their best to keep things civil with the royal family.

Seems like royal family fanatics predicted right; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter could very well be the 'peacemaker' to end her parents' ongoing feud with the royal family. According to US Weekly, an insider revealed that after welcoming their second child, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying their best to keep things civil with the royal family.

"It's no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals. All is not forgiven," the source explained before elaborating, "...but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they're trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with The Queen in order to keep the peace." The interviews, in question, were Harry and Meghan's controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry's explosive Armchair Expert podcast chat with Dax Shephard and the many shocking revelations made by the 38-year-old former senior royal member in his and Oprah's co-produced moving mental health docuseries The Me You Can't See.

According to a recent In Touch report, Queen Elizabeth is putting all the interviews' "drama" aside and is instead "overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again" to her 11th grandchild, who is interestingly named after The Queen's favourite nickname, which was the late Prince Philip's preferred term of endearment for his darling wife. As Harry and Meghan's relationship with Queen Elizabeth remains friendly and strong, inspite of their Oprah interview opening a huge rift with the royal family, The Queen was reportedly "one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth" of Lilibet and "they've sent her photos." Harry has always maintained a great relationship with his beloved grandmother, although, the stakes are much higher now in the aftermath of the bombshell interviews.

Furthermore, the insider claimed to US Weekly that Harry and Meghan want "to avoid being demoted as a royal at all costs and at worst-case scenario, losing their titles." Since stepping back from their royal roles, Harry and Meghan are allowed to keep their Duke and Duchess titles but would no longer be styled as His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness. It's interesting to note that Harry has retained his place, sixth in line, in the royal line of succession followed by his and Meghan's children - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet.

