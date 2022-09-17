Prince Harry-Meghan Markle uninvited to Queen Elizabeth II's pre-funeral reception; Couple 'baffled' by mixup?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been uninvited from Queen Elizabeth II's pre-funeral reception, according to a report by The Telegraph. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had earlier received an invite to the grand event - which is being hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla for world leaders and foreign royals - taking place at Buckingham Palace.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently been informed now that only working British royals are welcome to The Queen's pre-funeral reception. As per the publication, it remains unclear as to why Harry and Meghan were ever invited to the event in the first place as royal aides insisted that the couple is not expected to attend. Moreover, sources also revealed that Harry and Meghan "appeared baffled" by the apparent mixup. Amongst the many who will attend the grand event honouring Queen Elizabeth will be US President Joe Biden and France President Emmanuel Macron, who will also be attending The Queen's funeral on September 19, Monday.