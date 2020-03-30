Prince Harry & Meghan Markle urge people to focus on their well being; thank the community for their support
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have stepped back as senior royal members have made an official announcement about the end of their use of the Sussex Royal title. In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex mentioned how the people won't be hearing from them on the Instagram handle of Sussex Royal, but they will continue to do the work. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged people to focus on their health and well-being. They further write in their post that the world at the current time feels extraordinarily fragile.
But, they also add that every single person has the potential to make a difference by doing their bit. As per the latest news reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be able to use the Sussex Royal titled for their website, Instagram or website. The news reports earlier reported that from April 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will begin their lives away from the Royal family. In their latest post, they urge people to take care of their health and how everyone together will surely find solutions to the issues that the world is facing currently due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Check out the Instagram post by Sussex Royal:
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle further take the opportunity to thank the people for their constant support and inspiration along with shared commitment towards making the world a better place to live. They finally add that we all need to take good care of one and another. News reports suggested that March 31 was the last day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as working royals.
