Prince Harry & Meghan Markle urge people to vote; Duke says ‘I wasn't able to vote in the UK my entire life’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at the Time 100special and took the opportunity to persuade Americans to cast their votes. Scroll down to read what they said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a special appearance during the Time 100special, opening up about the importance of voting in the coming elections. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up with a congratulatory message to all those who made the TIME 100 list, before their remarks about voting and making your voice count. “We’re just six weeks out from Election Day, and today is National Voter Registration Day. Every four years, we are told the same thing, that ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime,’” Meghan said. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”

Harry added that he’s “not going to be able to vote here in the U.S., but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life.” “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” he continued. Meghan chimed in, saying that “as we work to re-imagine the world around us, let’s challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion.”

The former senior royals also talked about online misconduct including cyberbullying and cancel culture, and how it can affect mental health. “Seeing our world through the lens of community is so important. Because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other, both online and off,” Meghan shared.

“What we’re exposed to online seeps into how we engage with each other offline. It can train us to be kind, or it can train us to be cruel.” Harry added, “But when the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.”

Credits :Youtube

