  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle urge people to vote; Duke says ‘I wasn't able to vote in the UK my entire life’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at the Time 100special and took the opportunity to persuade Americans to cast their votes. Scroll down to read what they said.
17234 reads Mumbai
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle urge people to vote; Duke says ‘I wasn't able to vote in the UK my entire life’Prince Harry & Meghan Markle urge people to vote; Duke says ‘I wasn't able to vote in the UK my entire life’
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a special appearance during the Time 100special, opening up about the importance of voting in the coming elections. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up with a congratulatory message to all those who made the TIME 100 list, before their remarks about voting and making your voice count. “We’re just six weeks out from Election Day, and today is National Voter Registration Day. Every four years, we are told the same thing, that ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime,’” Meghan said. “But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”

 

Harry added that he’s “not going to be able to vote here in the U.S., but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life.” “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” he continued. Meghan chimed in, saying that “as we work to re-imagine the world around us, let’s challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion.”

 

The former senior royals also talked about online misconduct including cyberbullying and cancel culture, and how it can affect mental health. “Seeing our world through the lens of community is so important. Because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other, both online and off,” Meghan shared. 

 

“What we’re exposed to online seeps into how we engage with each other offline. It can train us to be kind, or it can train us to be cruel.” Harry added, “But when the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourself in someone else’s shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It’s time to not only reflect, but act.”

 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle cold calls Americans to encourage voting; Gloria Steinem REVEALS Duchess ‘came home to vote’

Credits :Youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Anonymous 30 minutes ago

God the poor guy looks so uncomfortable! This woman is exploiting his and his family’s patience.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement