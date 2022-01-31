Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urge Spotify to make changes & address 'serious harms' of COVID-19 misinformation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently released a statement regarding Spotify's controversy surrounding its content in light of the Joe Rogan controversy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their statement expressed concerns over the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19 on the site and asked them to make necessary changes for public health.

In their statement, Harry and Meghan wrote, "Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis", via People.

The duo concluded in the statement, "We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does."

Harry and Meghan's statement was released after Young and Joni Mitchell each removed their music catalogues from Spotify. Their decisions came in the wake of the misinformation about COVID-19 that was featured on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Joni Mitchell also shared an open letter to Spotify which was signed by doctors and medical professionals which mentioned how Rogan was sharing baseless conspiracy theories regarding COVID-19.

As for Harry and Meghan's connection with Spotify, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's organisation Archewell signed a deal with the music streaming service in 2020 to produce exclusive podcasts that “build community through shared experience, narratives and values."

