Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit Queen Elizabeth for the first time after quitting the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite with Queen Elizabeth II after more than two years. Page Six affirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex indeed met with the Monarch days before her 96th birthday. The couple has not been back to Harry's homeland ever since they walked out of the royal family in 2020, though Harry did visit once to inaugurate a Princess Diana memorial.

As Harry and Meghan were on their way to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, the couple decided to make a pit stop in the UK and meet the Queen at her Windsor Castle. Alongside Queen Elizabeth, the pair also greeted Harry's father Prince Charles who was present at the Palace. The couple though visited the UK for a quick family reunion without their two kids, Archie, 2 and their 10-month-old daughter Lilibet, who the Queen is yet to meet for the first time.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson confirmed the news, via Page Six, "We can confirm that they visited the duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do." They remarked, "They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend the Invictus Games." While visiting the Castle, according to reports, Harry and Meghan stayed overnight at the Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage which was their past home now handed over to the Duke's cousin Princess Eugenie who shares the house with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August.

As for their sudden visit, Harry has yet to bring his children back to their homeland as his ongoing legal battle with the British Government over their security issues has not been settled.

