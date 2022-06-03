Prince Harry & Meghan Markle walk hand-in-hand into church service for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple made their rare appearance in the United Kingdom and attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday in London. The couple has also brought their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to Harry's homeland for the first time since their exit.

The church service was a part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations which will continue for two more days. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen entering the church hand-in-hand as they walked up to their assigned seats. Though the couple did not bring their children to the ceremony, Archie Harrison, 2, and 11-month-old Lilibet Diana who is going to celebrate her 1st birthday in the UK as she turns one on June 4.

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's moments from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations below:

Meanwhile, the two were also not part of the royal family's balcony appearance during the Trooping the Color procession as they are no longer active members of the monarchy and are currently stationed in Calif. Last month, Harry and Meghan made their first visit together to the royal grounds and met with the monarch as they made a pitstop at the Windsor Palace on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

As for the Queen, the 96-year-old monarch skipped her appearance at the Thanksgiving ceremony on Friday as she informed her subjects of the "discomfort" she was feeling after Thursday's celebrations. As of late, the Queen has been encountering setbacks with her health as she contracted Covid-19 not too long ago.

ALSO READ Queen Elizabeth lights the platinum jubilee beacon at Windsor castle after pulling out of the 2nd day's event