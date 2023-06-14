Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walked away from The Firm; Royal family member calls them ‘very brave’

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to take a step back from their roles as senior royals following their treatment and intense media scrutiny. At present, the Sussexes along with their two children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, reside in California. Amid all these, Prince Harry made shocking revelations about the royal family in his bombshell memoir Spare as well as Netflix documentary. This further strained Sussexes relationship with the British royal family.

Now, a royal family member has applauded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for following their beliefs. Here is everything to know about the same.

Sarah Ferguson on Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson, who divorced Prince Andrew in 1996 called Prince Harry and Meghan Marke ‘very brave’ for stepping away from the royal life and building a new life across the continent with their children. Two years after their marriage, Sussexes walked away from The Firm in 2018. The Firm is an informal term to refer to the British monarchy and institutions associated with it.

During the Australian program, Sunrise host Matt Shirvington asked Sarah Ferguson about the struggles that exiled royals faced during the intercontinental move.

She said, “The thing is — and I’m really adamant about this — is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe — that’s very brave.” Prince Andrew’s ex-wife further added, “I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the Royal Family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is.”

Sarah Ferguson was promoting her book ‘A Most Intriguing Lady’ when she talked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appear to share a great bond with Cousin Harry. Even during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, Prince Harry mostly interacted with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie along with their husbands.

Prince Harry is currently in the midst of his lawsuit against Mirror Group of Newspapers (MGN). He became the first royal to take the witness stand in 130 years.

