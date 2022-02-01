Prince Harry & Meghan Markle want Archie and Lili to bond with Cambridge kids despite rift

Prince Harry reportedly wants to build back bridges with the royals and wants his kids to have a relationship with them. According to an insider who spoke to US Weekly, the Duke wants to take his wife Meghan Markle and their kids for a visit to the UK and meet Queen Elizabeth II. However, the prince is keen on getting security detail for his family before their visit. The insider said: “Harry has his heart set on returning to the U.K. to see the queen with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, but that will only happen if the government takes the appropriate measures to protect his family. He refuses to put them at risk. Their safety comes before anything else.”

In addition to seeing his grandmother, Harry also wants his kids to have a relationship with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children–Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The insider added: “Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins. It’s obviously difficult because of the distance factor, so Harry sweetly organized a special Zoom call with Prince William so that the cousins could get to see each other.”

If you didn't know, earlier this month, Harry, 37, applied for a judicial review after a Home Office decision that ruled he could not personally fund police protection for his family while in the UK. Harry’s legal spokesperson said in a January 15 statement: “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

Harry previously offered to pay for his own police protection as he’s no longer a working royal but that offer was dismissed. Since the family’s move to California, the Sussex’s have personally funded a private security team, but Harry believes that personal security would not work in the UK. The statement added: “That security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home.”

