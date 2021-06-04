Prince Harry & Meghan Markle will unquestionably be invited for Queen's 2022 platinum jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will definitely be on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth's 70th year celebrations next year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are far from returning to their duties as working members of the royal family, but the royals are more than welcome in the UK. According to a latest Page Six report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be more than welcome for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations which are slated to be held in June 2022.

Despite their dramatic exit and explosive interviews, multiple sources revealed to the portal that Harry and Meghan won't be "iced out". The couple who had stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January and eventually moved to the US will be on the guest list for the Queen's 70th year celebrations.

A source revealed, "Of course they’re invited, it’s a family event!” Quoting an insider, the report adds that the royal family will also be keen on meeting Harry and Meghan's second child -- a baby girl whom the couple are gearing up to welcome anytime now. Their son Archie Harrison has spent only a handful of time with Kate and William's kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince Harry reunited with his family in April this year as he flew to the US to attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex had earlier given an explosive interview and revealed that he was not on talking terms with his father Prince Charles. He also described his relationship with Prince William as 'space'. However, at the funeral, Prince Harry and Prince William were seen chatting as they walked away from the church.

