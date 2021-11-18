Prince Harry & Meghan Markle won't join the Queen for Christmas to AVOID 'frenzy'?

Over the past few days, royal family fans have been worried about Queen Elizabeth II's health. However, as the holidays are coming soon, fans might be expecting the entire royal family to reunite and enjoy together including the Queen, the Dukes and the Duchesses. But that seems like an absurd plan now!

According to a report, via Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle too have received their invitation to join the rest of the family at Sandringham. But the Sussexes might decline the same over certain concerns related to their strained relations with the family.

Page Six's source has noted that the royal staff are aware of the fact that Meghan and Harry wouldn't be joining the rest of the family for Christmas since "a lot goes into the logistics and planning of the family Christmas." "If they were [attending], they would've communicated it to their family by now," the source told Page Six.

However, concerns also arise since this is the Queen's first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip. Page Six's source has stated that fans might be hoping that the Sussexes shall spend time with the Queen due to Prince Philip's demise. But, Harry and Meghan reportedly do not want to attend due to the "frenzy when they both come back to the UK."

Recently, the Queen had to cancel a number of occasions amid her deteriorating health including the COP26 climate summit and Remembrance Day service. Other royal family members filled in for the monarch as it was stated that the Queen had been advised to rest and get better.

