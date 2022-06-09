Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's attempt to 'mend fences' with family at Queen's Platinum Jubilee event failed?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK to be a part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and fans expected the royal couple to mingle with the family during the events as the couple visited for the first time with their daughter Lilibet Diana and also son Archie Harrison. The couple managed to keep a rather low profile all through their visit and were also not a part of the iconic balcony appearance during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Harry and Meghan arrived in the UK during their daughter's first birthday and while no photos were released of Queen's meeting with the little one, the couple also wasn't spotted interacting with Prince William and Kate Middleton during their appearance at the Thanksgiving service. According to royal expert Christopher Andersen as reported by US Weekly, the palace officials apparently "sidelined" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Anderson also added that while Harry and Meghan may have felt “hopeful” about their visit when it comes to making strides in their relationships with other family members, he said, "They went there hoping to mend fences and ran into a brick wall." The royal expert also noted how Harry and Meghan may have expected a … "warmer welcome" than the one that they received.

There seemed to be a distance observed between the senior members of the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they were seated in the second row alongside cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice rather than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Service of Thanksgiving held at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle designed a peonies themed 1st birthday cake for daughter Lilibet?