Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Charity Foundation Archewell Declared Delinquent; Gets Asked To Stop Raising Or Spending Money

Rob Bonta, the Attorney General of California, ruled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation delinquent on May 3.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 14, 2024  |  11:23 AM IST |  739
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image courtesy: Twitter/ Julieta Major @JulietaMaj49044
Key Highlight
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation was declared delinquent
  • The Archewell Foundation is the non-profit established by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently spotted in London and Nigeria for their Invictus Games Foundation. However, the royals are surely in the news for some other reason. Recently, the California Department of Justice classified Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation as delinquent not-for-profit organization.

Meghan-Harry's Archewell Foundation is currently declared delinquent 

The company, which the former senior royal family members started in October 2020 after resigning from their royal duties, is currently in bad standing, according to the DOJ, because they neglected to pay the registration renewal costs on time. The initial check was issued, but it was not received, according to a person close to Archewell, who spoke to PEOPLE. According to the foundation, a speedy resolution is expected.


The non-profit was informed in writing by the Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, acting on behalf of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, that "an organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds."

A foundation-affiliated source stated, however, that although the report was filed on time, the problem was that the renewal fee check had not yet been received. Within the next seven business days, the foundation hopes to get the issue completely rectified, and a fresh check was sent out right away.


About Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, created Archewell Inc. in 2020. It is a combination of for-profit and not-for-profit (charitable) corporate enterprises with its headquarters located in Beverly Hills and is registered in Delaware. The organization consists of the non-profit charitable foundation established by the couple in addition to their for-profit media production-focused commercial divisions, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. 

In the past, Prince Harry and Meghan stated that the name Archewell was derived from the Greek word arche, which means "source of action," and that it predated the name of their five-year-old son, Prince Archie.

