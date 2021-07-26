Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana FINALLY added to royal family's line of succession site

What started as slight chatter about the royal family soon spread like wildfire and led to some immediate changes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana, who The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed on June 4, has finally been added to the royal family's line of succession for the British throne site, according to US Weekly. The addition was made today, i.e. July 26.

Many noticed this discrepancy a day ago after ITV's Chris Ship; while appearing on an episode of Royal Rata podcast, pointed out how Lili's name is shockingly not a part of the list. Moreover, there were murmurs of a message being sent by the royal family to Harry and Meghan with this move as the couple infamously stepped back as senior working royals and moved to Los Angeles. Coincidence or not, Lili's name finally made its way to the site but it was only after seven long weeks.

In comparison, Lili's big brother Archie Harrison, 2, was added to the royal family's line of succession site five weeks after his birth, i.e. May 6, 2019, while Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son Prince Louis, 3, was added to the list less than five weeks after his birth, i.e. April 23, 2018. Lili is now eighth in line for the British throne following Archie.

Starting the royal family line of succession after Queen Elizabeth is Prince Charles, followed by Prince William. William and Kate's three children - Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Louis - place before Prince Harry, who is ranked sixth. With Archie and Lili occupying the seventh and eighth ranks, we have Prince Andrew and his eldest daughter Princess Beatrice completing the 10 ranks.