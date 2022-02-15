Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet gets FIRST royal visitor since birth; Find out who it is

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet might finally have a visitor to see her from the royal family, and surprisingly or unsurprisingly, it's not Queen Elizabeth! Prince Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie recently made a visit to LA and even attended SuperBowl Sunday with the Duke of Sussex. Eugenie, who’s a new mom herself, is likely to have visited and met Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughter Lilibet.

If you didn't know, Sussex’s second child–Lilibet was born in LA last year and has yet to be brought to the UK to meet Harry’s family. On their part, no royals have also planned a trip to the US to see Harry and Meghan, their children, or their new home–Until now when Eugenie visited.

According to the Telegraph, Eugenie has not only met the Sussex’s at their place but is also being hosted by Harry and Meghan at their nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito. When Eugenie and Harry stepped out to watch the Superbowl, Eugenie’s husband Jack and one-year-old son August were reportedly spending time with Meghan and the 2 Sussex kids.

Even despite having frosty relationships with the royals since they stepped down, Eugenie and Harry share a great relationship that goes back to when they were children. Both their mothers, the late Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, were close friends. Sources told the Telegraph that amongst all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie had the "most natural connections" and are the "closest of friends". Even since stepping don, whenever Harry has returned to the UK, he has stayed with Eugenie and Jack.

