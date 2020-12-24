Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's endearing Christmas card features Archie having the same red hair like his dad

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent out their Christmas card for the year and featuring in the heartwarming family photo was Archie, sporting the same deep red hair his dad is famous for.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be celebrating Christmas with their two-year-old son Archie at their newly purchased Montecito home. Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent out their endearing Christmas Card as we inch closer to the festival. The heartwarming card was shared by Mayhew, a British animal charity, on their Twitter page and features Harry and Meghan along with a grown-up Archie and their two cute pet dogs Guy and Pula.

What we couldn't get over was Archie's hair which was deep red just like his dad is famous for. Moreover, the photo was clicked by Markle's mother Doria Ragland at the pair's Montecito home. In the snap, you can see the happy family posing in front of a tiny house with a small Christmas tree, homemade ornaments and other decorations which were said to be selected by Archie. The couple plans to replant the tree post the holidays, via Just Jared. Sporting casual wear, the pair wrote on the card a simple, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cute family Christmas 2020 card HERE.

We adore this family and how!

Mayhew also revealed that Harry and Meghan had made a personal donation to them to help dogs, cats and communities. Markle, in particular, has been a patron to the charity after she reached out to them in early 2019.

In a note to Mayhew, as unveiled in their organisation's website, Meghan humbly wrote, "This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

