Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's neighbour Rob Lowe reveals how Montecito changed after the royals moved in

Rob Lowe opens up about his royal neighbours and how they have changed his "sleepy town" of Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito move has changed several things for the neighbourhood it seems and actor Rob Lowe who happens to be one of the royal couple's neighbours, recently opened up about the upsides and downsides of it. During his appearance on Friday's episode of E!'s Daily Pop, Lowe clarified all rumours about the Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry and Meghan being shot at his house.

Expressing surprise about fans assuming the interview was shot at his house, Lowe said, "Here's my thing and I have no idea. I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah's. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location." Further discussing how the royal couple has brought attention to his "sleepy town" ever since they moved to Montecito, Rob went on to reveal the upsides and downsides of it.

Lowe who has been living in the South California neighbourhood for over 26 years said, "Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same."

Talking about the pros and cons of having the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, he said, "Now that the royals are here… the good news is property values go up, the bad news is the line is longer at Starbucks."

After their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan's moved to the US and are currently staying at their 11.2 million pound property, located in Montecito in Santa Barbara. Reports have previously stated that the house consists of a total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

ALSO READ: Do you think Prince Harry publicly speaking about his royal family problems is justified or unnecessary? VOTE

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×