Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's pal Tom Bradby on 'Megxit' drama: At the moment it looks like it may get worse

Prince Harry's close friend Tom Bradby recently opened up about the royal family drama and said this matter is set to get even more complicated.

United Kingdom's royal family is currently embroiled in a controversy like no other. Garnering attention from all over, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have set the Internet on fire. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family on 8 January. Now, all sorts of information related to their possible move to North America is widely being discussed. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and staff are working out to seek a solution to the Megxit drama. Prince Harry's close friend Tom Bradby recently opened up about the same and said this matter is set to get even more complicated.

The ITV News anchor spoke to Good Morning Britain on Thursday and said that Meghan and Harry feel like they have no choice left. "There’ve been a lot of fallouts; a lot of harsh things were said around the time of the wedding. And it’s gone a bit too far. And certainly the rest of the family find Harry and Meghan very difficult and, from Harry and Meghan’s point of view, they’re just being driven out as they see it. And it’s sad," Bradby revealed.

Bradby, who is close to the royal couple, added, "There are going to be so many complications, so many controversies. There needs to be a peace deal really soon because this is so toxic, there’s so much anger and, to be honest with you at the moment it looks like it might get worse, not better."

He also added that Meghan and Harry are quite 'philosophical' about their decision. The couple's ongoing crusade with the British tabloids and personal rifts in the family have resulted in this explosive decision. It is also majorly influenced by Harry's late mother Princess Diana's treatment by the media. "Their (Meghan and Harry) view is, ‘If we don’t stand up to it, who’s going to? We have to take a lead on this'," Bradby revealed.

Read More