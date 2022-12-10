Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's rep SHUTS DOWN 'distorted, untrue narrative' of privacy as royal exit reason

As expected, Harry & Meghan has caused a massive stir on social media, with some criticism interlaced! The six-part Netflix documentary series on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - of which 3 episodes from Vol. 1 have dropped, so far - has led to a heated debate as common folk questioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial royal family exit being correlated to the couple's need for privacy, which would contradict the existence of the docuseries in the first place. In response, Harry and Meghan have swiftly set things straight with a clarification...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Global Press Secretary shut down the "distorted, untrue narrative" of privacy being the reason behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shocking decision to step back as senior royals: "The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties," the statement to Entertainment Tonight reads.

Talking about Harry & Meghan, the statement continued, "Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them," via People.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Statement Announcing Royal Family Exit

In the aforementioned statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rep refers to the post from January 9, 2020, posted from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former official Instagram account. The statement read, "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

""This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement concluded, and as stated, doesn't mention a need for privacy at all.

Meanwhile, Harry & Meghan Vol. 2 will come out on December 15, with the final 3 episodes focused on what led to the Duke and Duchess' exit from the royal family.

Harry & Meghan Vol. 1 featured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking candidly about their transatlantic love story; from their dating days all the way to their engagement and royal wedding. The first 3 episodes saw Meg's family members and the couple's close friends speaking candidly about the couple. This included Markle's mother Doria Ragland breaking her silence on the controversies surrounding Meghan's father Thomas Markle and Meghan's niece Ashleigh Hale revealing how estranged mother and Markle's step-sister Samantha Markle was the reason behind her being uninvited from the Sussexes' wedding, on the palace's apparent decision. Moreover, Harry and Meghan also individually touched upon their wildly different upbringings in divorced households, while also discussing how stringent the royal family protocols were from the get-go for them. The couple also shed light on their family life in LA, sharing heartwarming videos of their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. The comfort contrast between their royal family life and Montecito move surely showed a stark difference.