Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rep shuts down speculation that car chase was PR stunt; DEETS here

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous ‘catastrophic’ car chase have been making headlines since last week with new details coming to light every now and then. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were chased by paparazzi on streets of New York City for about two hours as they were returning from an award ceremony. Next day, the couple’s rep issued a statement that this relentless pursuit almost caused several collisions and could have been fatal for the public.

Harry and Markle's narrative of the car chase was slammed by several celebrities and media personalities. Now, the couple’s spokesperson is putting brakes on the speculations that Sussexes had exaggerated their car chase to gain publicity. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep is shutting down the rumors that the couple exaggerated their New York City car chase to increase their publicity. Their publicist Ashley Hansen in a statement to Page Six said, ‘Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt’ in reference to Princess Diana’s car accident with paparazzi in 1997. Hansen said that these speculations are completely abhorrent.

Criticism to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase story

Several media personalities criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s car chase story including Bethenny Frankel and Whoopi Goldberg. The photo agency Backgrid had also empathetically denied Sussexes claim and said that according to photographers there were no near collisions and no one was in immediate danger at any point.

Despite the criticism, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not rescinded their story and has even asked Backgrid to provide them with the footage of the incident to substantiate their claims.

