Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie 'absolutely adores' sister Lilibet Diana & 'gives her lots of kisses'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly adjusting well to his little sister Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's arrival.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor doesn't have "any jealousy issues" when it comes to his little sister Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, is already warming up to his little sister Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Harrison if a new source report by US Weekly is to be believed. All anyone is talking about today is Harry and Meghan announcing the arrival of their daughter, who was born on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 am, to be exact.

"They are already back home in Montecito with their baby girl. Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses. He's held her with the help of his parents," the source revealed to US Weekly. Moreover, the insider added that Archie is "such a kind, loving child and there aren’t any jealousy issues" when it comes to Lilibet, who was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's family nickname as well as her late grandmother Princess Diana.

We can't wait to see the adorable family photos of Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet!

Meanwhile, As a message of thanks from the elated couple, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared on Archewell's (Harry and Meghan's non-profit organisation) official website, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Moreover, the royal family members including The Queen, Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William and Kate Middleton publicly shared their congratulatory messages on Harry and Meghan's little one's arrival.

