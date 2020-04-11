Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie is desperate to talk and is already walking on his own?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 11-month-old son Archie is reportedly desperate to talk and may even be walking already. Read below for more details on the super cute and a really happy little boy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completed their royal duties on March 31, 2020, and have now embarked on a more independent life with their 11-month-old son Archie. Currently, Harry and Meghan have shifted their quarantine base from Canada to a rented ocean-facing villa in Malibu, California, whilst maintaining a low profile in their gated compound. Inspite of Meghan's mother Doria Ragland residing in LA, she's not been able to meet her grandson and is only able to connect with the trio through social media, which is heartbreaking for the mother-daughter duo.

According to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that she spoke to someone who had sent a video of Archie a few weeks back and that the toddler is super cute and a really happy little boy. "He's burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy," Katie shared with ET.

While Harry and Meghan are keeping away from the public eye, it doesn't mean that they are just idling around! Moreover, they are hard at work, especially with their recently announced Archewell foundation. However, it wasn't Harry and Meghan's plan to announce Archewell right away with the initial announcement timeline being after the coronavirus pandemic was over. The reason why they decided to announce the foundation name was that they were clued in by a British newspaper that managed to obtain documents filed by the couple in the US last month, trademarking, copyrighting the name Archewell.

"They really felt that they didn't want a load of speculation out there. They want the focus to be on the coronavirus pandemic. They personally felt quite awkward that they'd been forced into making a statement about something they weren't quite ready to share with the world," Nicholl disclosed.

