Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie gets THIS bonus perk in couple's USD 14 million Montecito mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently bought a USD 14 million mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, has an amazing inclusion just for baby Archie. Read below to know the bonus perk the adorable toddler got courtesy of his doting parents.
A while back, news broke out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had purchased a family home in Santa Barbara, California and were quietly living there since July. The couple, along with their son Archie, 1, were initially stationed for months quarantining at Tyler Perry's luxurious USD 18 million Beverly Hills mansion before moving into their new family home permanently. The massive nine-bedroom mansion is said to have reportedly cost them quite the penny; USD 14 million to be exact!

A statement was shared by their rep which confirmed the news as it read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family," via People. Their Montecito mansion is extra special for baby Archie as his doting parents included a bonus perk for the toddler. According to People, Archie now has his own play area which has made the one-year-old very happy and he has space to run free. The house has a play structure which a source reveals Archie will be climbing in no time.

"They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It's a really happy time for them as a family," the source shared with People while adding that Harry and Meghan strive to give their son as normal a life as possible in Santa Barbara. The couple was reportedly craving for a smaller community and a slower pace which is perfect because Montecito is very mellow and a charming little town while the Santa Barbara area offers an ideal lifestyle which they're looking forward to. For Harry and Meghan, their new house is a place of peace and offers inspiration to build Archewell foundation which they're focused on.

"This is their permanent home. Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus," the source concluded to People.

We can only imagine how gorgeous Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Santa Barbara mansion must look like on the inside!

