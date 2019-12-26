Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie gets a special mention in the Queen's Christmas message; CHECK OUT

In her annual Christmas message televised to the nation, The Queen addressed the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019. Read below to know what the Queen had to say about her eighth great-grandchild.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the brave decision to spend their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's first Christmas, away from the UK and the royal family. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stationed in Canada with Archie and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, as revealed by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who had earlier tweeted, "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here." On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, along with Prince Charles and the Queen. Prince Louis was way too young to attend the Christmas tradition.

According to Entertainment Tonight, in her annual Christmas message televised to the nation, the 93-year-old monarch did make a special mention about the birth of her newest great-grandson Archie, who is seven months old. "Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family," the Queen gushed. Furthermore, on the occasion of Christmas, the Queen added, "Of course, at the heart of the Christmas story lies the birth of a child: a seemingly small and insignificant step overlooked by many in Bethlehem."

"But in time, through his teaching and by his example, Jesus Christ would show the world how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding," the Queen concluded.

While Archie was mentioned in the Queen's speech, there was an official photo of the monarch released where Harry, Meghan and Archie were MIA from the framed photos next to her. However, William and Kate, along with their children were included in the picture frames. Even the Queen's husband Philip and son Prince Charles with wife Camilla were a part of the photos.

