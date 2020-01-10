Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's son Archie stayed back in Canada with Jessica Mulroney amid Royal Family drama?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been staying with Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney in Canada amidst the Royal Family drama. Read below for more details.

To say that the times ahead for the Royal Family is going to be controversial would be an understatement! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a monumental decision to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and balance their time between the UK and North America. The reason for their balancing act between the two countries is owed to their eight-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in their joint Instagram statement.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," Harry and Meghan explained through their joint statement. In another surprising move; according to People, Harry and Meghan decided to let Archie stay back in Canada instead of flying to London with his parents amidst the Royal Family drama. The couple's first appearance in 2020 was at Canada House recently, where Harry and Meghan visited to thank the country for hosting them during their holiday getaway.

If numerous reports are to be believed, Harry and Meghan will soon be heading back to Canada to reunite with their son. People further reported that Archie stayed with Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney. As we know, Jessica's children played an important role during Harry and Meghan's wedding. While Mulroney's nine-year-old twin sons Brian and John were page boys, Jessica's six-year-old daughter Isabel was a bridesmaid.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney subtly offers her support to Duchess of Sussex for controversial decision

What is your take on the ongoing Royal Family controversy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Read More