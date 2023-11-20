Prince Harry might have to appear in court for his case against the UK media; Details inside

Prince Harry is reportedly set to return to a British courtroom as his case against the publishers of Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline proceeds to trial, as per People . The Duke of Sussex, along with other notable figures, alleges a breach of privacy by Associated Newspapers. The legal battle involves prominent personalities like Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence. Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in London for the preliminary hearing in March, marking another chapter in his ongoing efforts to protect his and others' privacy rights.

Prince Harry filed a case against News Companies

The group, including Prince Harry, accuses Associated Newspapers of "unlawful information gathering," citing intrusive measures such as placing listening devices in cars and homes, covertly recording private calls, deception, and employing private investigators. In response, the newspaper group dismissed the claims as "preposterous smears" in March as per BBC , attempting to have the case dismissed.

Mr. Justice Nicklin ruled on Friday morning that the case against Associated Newspapers, including Prince Harry's claims, can proceed to trial. He noted that the newspaper group had “failed to deliver a knockout blow to any of the claims.”

He further added, "Each claimant has a real prospect of demonstrating that Associated, or those for whom Associated is responsible, concealed from him/her the relevant facts upon which a worthwhile claim of unlawful information gathering could have been advanced."

Prince Harry’s legal action in the UK

Prince Harry is embroiled in multiple legal battles in the UK, with the recent ruling marking one of several actions involving the younger son of King Charles. He was in court in June for a separate case against the publishers of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, an ongoing matter. Additionally, Prince Harry is engaged in a third legal action concerning The Sun newspaper. In response to the latest ruling, Prince Harry and co-claimants expressed ‘delight with today’s decision’ by stating that they are pleased with the decision to proceed to trial.

The statement said, “The High Court has dismissed 'without difficulty' the attempt by Associated Newspapers (publisher of The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online) to throw these cases out. The Judge found that each of our claims had a real prospect of showing there was concealment of unlawful acts by the Mail titles and that this could not have been discovered until recently. Our claims can now proceed to trial."

It continued, "As we have maintained since the outset, we bring our claims over the deplorable and illegal activities which took place over many years, including private investigators being hired to place secretly listening devices inside our cars and homes, the tapping of our phone calls, corrupt payments to police for inside information, and the illegal accessing of our medical information from hospitals and financial information from banks. We intend to uncover the truth at trial and hold those responsible at Associated Newspapers fully accountable."

With the recent ruling, the case involving Prince Harry and other claimants is set to proceed to trial at a future date. A preliminary hearing on November 21 will further address and navigate the legal proceedings, marking a significant step in the ongoing battle against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline.

