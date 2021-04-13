Prince Harry misses pregnant Meghan Markle and Archie amid quarantining in the UK for Prince Philip's funeral

Ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, Prince Harry has been checking up every day on a pregnant Meghan Markle and their son Archie, 1, through FaceTime sessions.

The royal family lost a beloved member on April 9 as Prince Philip breathed his last, passing away peacefully, at the age of 99. In spite of his current rift with his family members, Prince Harry has reached the UK for his grandfather's funeral, set to take place on April 17. The Duke of Sussex is currently quarantining at his Frogmore Cottage home.

Due to her pregnancy, Meghan was advised not to travel with her husband and as per the latest report by US Weekly, Harry is worried about leaving The Duchess of Sussex in LA alone so far along in her pregnancy. An insider revealed to US Weekly that Harry is immensely missing Meghan and their son Archie, 1. Harry has been FaceTiming them to check in every day. "He actually speaks to Meghan a few times a day because he worries [about] leaving her when she’s so far along in her pregnancy," the source added.

For the unversed, it was during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where Harry and Meghan revealed that their second child is due in summertime 2021 and that they will be welcoming a baby girl.

After a brief, touching note was shared on Harry and Meghan's Archewell website commemorating Prince Philip's decades of service, The Duke spoke more candidly about his wholesome relationship with his beloved grandfather. "You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," Harry penned.

